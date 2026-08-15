Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez News: Bench option Saturday

Rodriguez (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup versus Tigres.

Rodriguez recovered well enough to be an option, although he's clearly not ready for a full workload, as he's not starting even with his positional rival Milton Valenzuela suspended for this game. The Mexican, who missed the previous two Liga MX contests and the entire Leagues Cup first stage, should eventually return to the rotation with Valenzuela and Jose Lozano on the left flank, carrying little attacking upside unless the team switches to a wing-back system.