Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez News: Defensive output in draw

Rodriguez recorded two tackles (two won), three clearances and two interceptions in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Tigres.

Rodriguez made his second straight start in a left-back position since his team switched to a four-man defense, and he offered more variety than volume with a few clearances, interceptions and tackles during the match. The wide man has seen regular action when available this season and could be expected to retain considerable fantasy value given his team's current streak of three clean sheets.