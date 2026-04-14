Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez News: Eligible after ban

Rodriguez is in contention to play going forward after serving a red-card Liga MX suspension.

Rodriguez was coming off a string of five starts before being sent off against Leon, featuring in both center-back and wing-back positions in that span. If he returns to his nominal spot on the flank, he'll replace either Sergio Hernandez or Gustavo Ferrareis from the last starting lineup. Rodriguez has yet to record a goal or assist this year, and his fantasy value could come mostly from crosses and occasional defensive numbers.