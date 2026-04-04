Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez News: Sent off against Leon

Rodriguez received a red card in the first half of Saturday's match versus Leon.

Rodriguez tried to stop opponents through reckless tackles and ended up earning a yellow and a straight red card in only 39 minutes of play, complicating the rest of game for his team. The defender is now forced to serve a one-game suspension next weekend versus Monterrey, so he'll be eligible again for a week 15 trip to Santos. He had played in both wing- and center-back roles lately, so either Gustavo Ferrareis or Adrian Mora might see extended outings in his absence.