Jorge Berlanga News: Impetus for defensive success

Berlanga led the Pachuca backline Sunday with seven clearances as they held-off Pumas UNAM in a narrow 2-1 victory. The central defender played the full 90-minutes in his first starting appearance of the Clausura campaign and also contribute three blocks.