Jorge Berlanga News: Leads team in interceptions Tuesday

Berlanga recorded one cross (zero accurate), four interceptions, three clearances and two tackles in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Tigres.

Berlanga was very active defensively as his team kept a strong opponent from scoring in the draw. Within a varied output, his four interceptions marked a game-high and a personal season-high tally for him. The defender, despite being more accustomed to playing in the central zone, has emerged as the starting right-back in the last three games over both Carlos Sanchez and Chaka Rodriguez.