De Frutos left the pitch in tears in the 18th minute of Monday's draw against Betis after suffering a bad knee injury. The situation is negative since a serious injury is feared, and the club will know the extent of the issue once the tests have been done, likely on Tuesday. Losing De Frutos would be a big blow for Rayo Vallecano since he has been the most consistent forward this season, not featuring only once during the campaign. If he had to miss some time, Sergio Camello would likely get a larger role in the frontline.