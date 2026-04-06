Jorge De Frutos News: Busy outing in win

De Frutos had five shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 win over Elche.

There's a strong argument to say De Frutos was Rayo's best player throughout the game, and his fantasy line also backs that up since he was the engine that kept Rayo's attack going time and time again. De Frutos has gone four games without scoring, but he still has value with nine shots, three chances created, eight crosses and two interceptions in that span.