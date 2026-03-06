Jorge De Frutos News: Nets brace

De Frutos scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Oviedo.

De Frutos scored two of the three goals scored by Rayo for his first Brace of the season. He continue to trend upward with six goals scored in the last nine La Liga appearances, recording 16 shots (eight on target) and eight chances created in that span. putting him at 10 goals on the campaign, surpassing his total from 2024/25/