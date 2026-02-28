Jorge De Frutos News: Nets opener
De Frutos scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Athletic.
De Frutos opened the scoring in the 35th minute from close range. He recorded only six passes and also contributed defensively with two tackles and two clearances. He has now netted two times in the last four games and is up to eight goals for the campaign.
