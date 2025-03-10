Jorge De Frutos News: Suspension cleared
De Frutos is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
De Frutos has cleared his ban due to the straight red card he received against Villarreal, with the forward set to return in their next contest against Real Sociedad on Sunday. He has been the regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.
