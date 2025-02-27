Jorge De Frutos News: Suspension extended

De Frutos has been given an additional match of suspension and will also miss the match against Real Madrid on March 9, Pablo Villa of Diario MARCA reports.

De Frutos was shown a straight red card in the 42nd minute of the match against Villarreal on Feb. 22 following a VAR review, and the Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend his ban for another game. This means his next chance to play will come against Real Sociedad on March 16.