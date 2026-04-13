Jorge Diaz News: Active in substitute appearance

Diaz had three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Atletico San Luis.

Diaz failed to score or assist despite his 45-minute offensive effort in Sunday's draw. He recorded multiple shots and chances created for the second time in his last six outings. However, he remains a risky fantasy asset after seeing limited playing time as a secondary option behind Alexis Vega and Pavel Perez.