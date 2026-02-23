Jorge Diaz News: Provides two assists in win

Diaz assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Necaxa.

Diaz replaced Pavel Perez during the second half and set up both of Paulinho's goals with backwards passes in the 79th and 83rd minutes of this game. The assists opened Diaz's season count after five matches played (one start) and could help him push for more playing time in the future. In that case, most of his production might come from offensive stats if he's included in a three-man attacking midfield line.