Jorge Diaz News: Scores, assists off bench in win

Diaz scored a goal off two shots (both on target), made an assist and was shown a yellow card after coming off the bench during Saturday's 4-1 win over Leon.

Diaz was brought as part of a double halftime substitution and proved to be decisive for his team to win all three points as he scored their third goal in the 73rd minute and then assisted for the goal that sealed the 4-1 win. This was one of the best performances of the campaign for the seldom-used forward, who will hope to keep getting playing time during the playoffs.