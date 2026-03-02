Jorge Diaz News: Scores goal in win

Diaz scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Guadalajara.

Diaz found the back of the net after a fine association play with Paulinho during the 16th minute of the match. The winger put in one of his biggest displays since joining Toluca in January, with his three shots on target setting a season-high mark. He had previously assisted twice off the bench against Necaxa, which allowed him to move into the starting lineup, but he's not guaranteed to retain the spot with both Alexis Vega (knee) and Nicolas Castro (thigh) nearing injury recoveries.