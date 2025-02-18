Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jorge Eduardo Sanchez headshot

Jorge Eduardo Sanchez Injury: Traveling with squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2025 at 6:02pm

Sanchez (undisclosed) will be an option for Wednesday's trip to Santos, TV Azteca Deportes reports.

Sanchez is expected to return after missing two weeks with a muscular problem. Whether he starts or comes off the bench remains unknown, but he may have a chance to get significant minutes at right wing-back to give Jose Ignacio Rivero a rest following an intense period of domestic and continental activity. The defender was a regular two-way contributor prior to the injury, producing 16 crosses (four accurate) and nine tackles across four league matches played.

Jorge Eduardo Sanchez
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now