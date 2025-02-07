Fantasy Soccer
Jorge Eduardo Sanchez headshot

Jorge Eduardo Sanchez Injury: Unlikely to face Pachuca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Sanchez (undisclosed) is yet to reach full fitness ahead of the week six game versus Pachuca, Adrian Esparza of TUDN reported Thursday.

Sanchez is expected to stay out as he deals with a muscle issue he picked up last weekend at Tijuana. In that case, he'll aim to bounce back for the seventh Clausura week against Tigres. He had previously made four appearances, racking up 16 crosses (four accurate) and nine tackles over that span. Jose Ignacio Rivero should continue to start on the right wing while the Mexican is sidelined.

Jorge Eduardo Sanchez
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
