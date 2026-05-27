Jorge Eduardo Sanchez headshot

Jorge Eduardo Sanchez News: In contention for World Cup action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Sanchez should be involved as part of Mexico's right-back assets, offering both attacking and defensive upside in the upcoming World Cup.

Sanchez returned to Europe in February following a move from Cruz Azul to Greek side PAOK and has gradually earned the trust of Mexico manager Javier Aguirre. He looks set to serve as the slightly more offensive-minded choice in a right-back rotation with Israel Reyes, a role reinforced by his recent performances during the national team's friendlies, in which he scored once across 114 minutes of play. While his fantasy upside may ultimately depend on fixtures and playing time, Sanchez should have opportunities to contribute defensively after winning 13 of his 14 tackles over his last three international appearances.

Jorge Eduardo Sanchez
PAOK
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