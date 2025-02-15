Jorge Guzman News: Assists off bench in win

Guzman assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Puebla.

Guzman delivered a low ball into the box, setting up Diego Gonzalez's stoppage-time equalizer against La Franja. The wide player also completed three successful dribbles and won three of his four ground duels in only 22 minutes as a substitute. The assist was his first direct contribution in the current campaign, but his good overall performance could be enough to close the gap with Carlos Emilio Orrantia and Jose Lozano in the competition for starting positions.