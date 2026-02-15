Jorge Herrando News: Juggernaut defensive performance

Herrando recorded one tackle (zero won), eight clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Elche.

Herrando led the Osasuna clean sheet effort Friday with eight clearances as they earned a share of the points in a 0-0 draw versus Elche. Across his last five appearances (three starts), the central defender has produced six tackles (two won), two interceptions, two blocks and 22 clearances. Herrando has contributed for four clean sheets across 19 La Liga appearances (18 starts).