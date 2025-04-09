Jorge Herrando News: Nets first of the season
Herrando scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Leganes.
Herrando knocked in a header from close range, assisted by Alejandro Catena in the 49th minute. The goal marked his first of the season, while he also recorded more than one shot in a match for the first time on the campaign. On the defensive side, he is now up to five blocks across his last five appearances.
