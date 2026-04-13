Jorge Herrando News: Wins penalty
Herrando recorded no stats in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.
Herrando won a penalty which was converted by Ante Budimir in the 40th minute. Herrando was replaced at halftime by Juan Cruz. Herrando has now started only once in the last three games.
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