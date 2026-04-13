Jorge Herrando headshot

Jorge Herrando News: Wins penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Herrando recorded no stats in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Herrando won a penalty which was converted by Ante Budimir in the 40th minute. Herrando was replaced at halftime by Juan Cruz. Herrando has now started only once in the last three games.

Jorge Herrando
Osasuna
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