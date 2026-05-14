Jorge Rodarte Injury: Out with throat infection

Rodarte didn't play in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Guadalajara due to a throat infection, according to Adrian Esparza of TUDN.

Rodarte's illness was a late blow for La Maquina, and it led to an odd deployment of midfielder Angel Marquez at right wing-back. With the young defender now doubtful for the return match against Guadalajara, the team could continue to see their options reduced in the back line, although Rodarte is not dealing with an injury and should be back available if he returns to full health in the coming days. He had racked up six clearances, four tackles and three interceptions over a run of three starts before his absence.