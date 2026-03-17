Jorge Rodarte News: Assist, two tackles in draw

Rodarte grabbed one assist, created one chance and had two tackles in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Pumas.

Rodarte came on as a sub in the 31st minute and wasted no time getting on the score sheet. The defender found Nicolas Carlos Rodriguez in the 42nd minute to take a 2-0 lead into half. Unfortunately for Cruz Azul that lead disappeared in the second half and ended 2-2. Consistency on the defensive end has been a staple of Cruz Azul this year, winning eight of their first 11 matches to begin the season. So it is hard to believe this second half meltdown was anything more than a blip on their fantastic start to the year. They will look to bounce back versus Mazatlan on Friday, who has won only three of their 11 matches this season.