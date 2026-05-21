Jorge Rodarte News: On bench to face Pumas

Rodarte (illness) is on the bench for Thursday's clash with Pumas.

Rodarte has recovered in time to feature in the Clausura finale, though he's now relegated to a substitute role, with Angel Marquez performing well at right-back. The youngster, who made three consecutive starts before suffering the ailment, could be used if the Cementeros need to strengthen their defense, and his upside may be limited mostly to clearance and tackle numbers.