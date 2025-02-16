Fantasy Soccer
Jorge Ruvalcaba Injury: Forced off in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Ruvalcaba left with an apparent muscular injury during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Pachuca.

Ruvalcaba could be sidelined for upcoming clashes if he's dealing with a serious problem, but he's likely to undergo medical tests next week. He has been active in different attacking positions lately, scoring two goals and one assist across five Clausura 2025 matches. Losing him would considerably reduce the squad's offensive power while allowing either Piero Quispe or Ignacio Pussetto to regain a starting role.

