Ruvalcaba attempted multiple shots for the fifth time in his last six club games but was unable to score or assist while his side lost its last chance to remain in the title contention. Therefore, the winger's final output was five goals and three assists, which represented the best and second-best totals on the squad, respectively. He also recorded 40 shots (14 on target) and 21 chances created in 16 league matches played. Despite disciplinary issues, he has been one of the most impactful players for the university team, earning a call-up to the Mexican national team in November.