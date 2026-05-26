Jorge Ruvalcaba News: Nets brace vs. Sporting KC

Ruvalcaba scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Sporting Kansas City.

Ruvalcaba has been on a tear of late, and this brace gives him four goals over his last four appearances in league play. He started in all but one of his appearances so far in his MLS debut season and has been very successful, notching seven goals, 38 shots and 15 chances created in 15 appearances.