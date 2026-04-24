Jorge Ruvalcaba News: Nets brace Wednesday
Ruvalcaba scored two goals while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing once accurately and creating a chance during Wednesday's 4-4 draw with DC United.
Ruvalcaba found the back of the net in the 52nd and 71st minutes while leading New York in shots. The winger has three goals to go along with seven shots, a chance created and two crosses over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now