Jorge Ruvalcaba headshot

Jorge Ruvalcaba News: Nets brace Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Ruvalcaba scored two goals while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing once accurately and creating a chance during Wednesday's 4-4 draw with DC United.

Ruvalcaba found the back of the net in the 52nd and 71st minutes while leading New York in shots. The winger has three goals to go along with seven shots, a chance created and two crosses over his last three appearances.

Jorge Ruvalcaba
New York Red Bulls
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