Jorge Ruvalcaba News: Nets opener Saturday

Ruvalcaba scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Ruvalcaba opened up the scoring Saturday with a strike in the 45th minute assisted by Emil Forsberg. It marked his fourth goal of the campaign, all of which have come in his last six appearances. It was the only shot he took in the match and he also made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.