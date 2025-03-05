Jorge Ruvalcaba News: Plays in CCC match

Ruvalcaba (thigh) was part of Pumas' starting lineup in Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Alajuelense.

Ruvalcaba had been sidelined since Feb. 16 but returned to training after the weekend's clash with Guadalajara and recorded 58 minutes in the continental competition. His comeback bolsters the squad's midfield depth with a versatile asset, who has scored twice and assisted once in five Liga MX games this year. He was used on the right flank in manager Efrain Juarez's first lineup, taking a role that had previously been played by Rodrigo Lopez.