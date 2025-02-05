Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jorge Ruvalcaba headshot

Jorge Ruvalcaba News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Ruvalcaba scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atlético San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Ruvalcaba returned to the starting lineup after his knee injury, and was productive doing so as he notched his second goal of the Clausura while also adding in an assist. He has now scored in each of his two appearances as a starter.

Jorge Ruvalcaba
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now