Jorge Ruvalcaba News: Scores, assists in win

Ruvalcaba scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atlético San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Ruvalcaba returned to the starting lineup after his knee injury, and was productive doing so as he notched his second goal of the Clausura while also adding in an assist. He has now scored in each of his two appearances as a starter.