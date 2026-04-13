Jorge Ruvalcaba headshot

Jorge Ruvalcaba News: Scores opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Ruvalcaba scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Miami CF.

Ruvalcaba scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, finishing a quick counter attack in the 15th minute after being played through by Julian Hall. The forward operated in a transition heavy role, using his pace to exploit space behind the defense. The Mexican has attempted at least three shots in five of his seven appearances this season, recording one goal during that span.

Jorge Ruvalcaba
New York Red Bulls
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