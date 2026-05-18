Jorge Ruvalcaba News: Scores Saturday
Ruvalcaba scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.
Ruvalcaba recorded the only goal for RBNY on Saturday for his secon d in two matches. Since moving from Pumas, the midfielder has recorded five goals through 14 league appearances, starting 13 times with 15 chances created and 16 crosses (four accurate).
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