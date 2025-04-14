Fantasy Soccer
Jorge Saenz headshot

Jorge Saenz News: Costly own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Saenz recorded an own goal, two tackles (one won), 11 clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Barcelona.

Saenz' own goal cost Leganes a chance at the clean sheet, recording the only goal on the day. This was his first start since March 8, having been an unused sub the last three games, appearing in a total of 16 La Liga appearances, 12 of them coming as starts.

Jorge Saenz
Leganes
