Jorgen Strand Larsen Injury: Available Saturday
Strand Larsen (hamstring) is available for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, Wolves announced.
Strand Larsen is available to make his return from a hamstring injury for Saturday's clash with Bournemouth. The forward has missed three matches with the hamstring injury, but appears to be recovering just as expected. Strand Larsen was a consistent starting option prior to the injury and could return to that role immediately.
