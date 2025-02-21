Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jorgen Strand Larsen headshot

Jorgen Strand Larsen Injury: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Strand Larsen (hamstring) is available for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, Wolves announced.

Strand Larsen is available to make his return from a hamstring injury for Saturday's clash with Bournemouth. The forward has missed three matches with the hamstring injury, but appears to be recovering just as expected. Strand Larsen was a consistent starting option prior to the injury and could return to that role immediately.

Jorgen Strand Larsen
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now