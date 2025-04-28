Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Bags another goal

Strand Larsen scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Leicester City.

Strand Larsen has been one of the Premier League's best young players this season and demonstrated his quality against Leicester. In the 3-0 victory over the visitors, the 25 year old scored one goal from four shots (one on target, three off), won three of his five aerial duels, and made three passes into the final third. Strand Larsen now has 13 goals in 29 Premier League starts this season, and will look to add to his total against Manchester City this Friday.