Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Extends goalscoring streak

Strand Larsen scored another goal Sunday, this time coming in the 64th minute off a Rayan Ait-Nouri assist to take the 3-1 lead. He has now scored in four consecutive matches and has 12 goals and two assists on the season. He recorded four shots for just the second time this season and also won one tackles and five duels before he was subbed off in the 70th minute for Rodrigo Gomes.