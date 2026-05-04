Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Goalless Sunday

Strand Larsen generated two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Strand Larsen continued a month-long stretch of struggles Sunday, as the forward once again failed to score for a fifth straight match. During that span, he has recorded six shots, only one on target, leading to the drought. That said, he has three goals in 10 appearances since joining the club.