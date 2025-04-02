Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jorgen Strand Larsen headshot

Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Nets only goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Strand Larsen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus West Ham United.

Strand Larsen scored for a second straight game, while also registering two shots for a second consecutive outing and racking up three shots on target in that span. Additionally, this marked his third straight outing with more than 10 completed passes.

Jorgen Strand Larsen
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now