Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Nets only goal in win
Strand Larsen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus West Ham United.
Strand Larsen scored for a second straight game, while also registering two shots for a second consecutive outing and racking up three shots on target in that span. Additionally, this marked his third straight outing with more than 10 completed passes.
