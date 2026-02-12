Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Scores brace

Strand Larsen scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Burnley.

Strand Larsen scored his first two goals in his new colors in Wednesday's win over Burnley, first with a well-placed strike to open the scoring off an assist from Adam Wharton, then with a header on a cross from Jefferson Lerma. The forward is an undisputed starter up front, at least until Jean-Philippe Mateta returns.