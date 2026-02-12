Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Scores brace
Strand Larsen scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Burnley.
Strand Larsen scored his first two goals in his new colors in Wednesday's win over Burnley, first with a well-placed strike to open the scoring off an assist from Adam Wharton, then with a header on a cross from Jefferson Lerma. The forward is an undisputed starter up front, at least until Jean-Philippe Mateta returns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorgen Strand Larsen See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 26 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider3 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorgen Strand Larsen See More