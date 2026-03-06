Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Scores in Thursday's win

Strand Larsen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Strand Larsen found the back of the net in first half stoppage time with a strike off an Adam Wharton assist that took the 2-1 lead. It was one of two shots he took in the match, and it marked his third goal in five matches since joining Palace. He was subbed off in the 81st minute for Christantus Uche.