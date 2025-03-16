Fantasy Soccer
Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Scores twice in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Strand Larsen scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Southampton. He was injured and subbed out in the 90th minute.

Strand Larsen scored both goals for Wolves as he helped his side win 2-1 over fellow relegation strugglers Southampton. These were his only goals in his last 10 games. In these 10 games, however, he has placed nine of his 12 shots on target, a 75% shot accuracy.

