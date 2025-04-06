Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Scores winning goal in 2-1 win
Strand Larsen scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Ipswich Town. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.
Strand Larsen scored his 11th goal of the Premier League season and his fourth in three games to help Wolves pick up a crucial victory against Ipswich. His goal came from three shots, two of which were on target and made it five shots on target in the last three matches.
