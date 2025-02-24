Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jorgen Strand Larsen headshot

Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Sees 45 from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Strand Larsen appeared off the bench for 45 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Strand Larsen made his way back from a hamstring injury Saturday, seeing a spot on the bench to face the Cherries. He would end up seeing time, appearing at halftime for 45 minutes while notching one shot and a chance created. He has started in 22 of his 24 appearances this season and is a regular starter, so he will look to see that spot next contest.

Jorgen Strand Larsen
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now