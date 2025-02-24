Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Sees 45 from bench

Strand Larsen appeared off the bench for 45 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Strand Larsen made his way back from a hamstring injury Saturday, seeing a spot on the bench to face the Cherries. He would end up seeing time, appearing at halftime for 45 minutes while notching one shot and a chance created. He has started in 22 of his 24 appearances this season and is a regular starter, so he will look to see that spot next contest.