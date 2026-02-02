Strand Larsen makes the long-rumored move to Palace after surprisingly losing his starting role at Wolves the last two months. He scored 14 goals in 35 appearances last season, which is when the rumors started. He makes the move to Palace where he'll likely take the spot of Jean-Philippe Mateta, depending on how that situation plays out. Strand Larsen figures to get more opportunities at Palace similar to Mateta after having just 21 shots (seven on target) and one goal in his 22 appearances at Wolves this season.