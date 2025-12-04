Strand Larsen managed just seven passes and did not attempt a shot Wednesday across his 90 minutes of play as a listless Wolverhampton were overcome by Nottingham Forest in a 1-0 defeat. After a double-digit goal campaign to begin his Wolverhampton career, the talented striker has gotten off to a slow start this season, scoring once over 12 Premier League appearances (11 starts). Across his last five appearances (five starts), Strand-Larsen has attempted three shots (one on goal) and created two chances.