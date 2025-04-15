Fantasy Soccer
Jorginho headshot

Jorginho Injury: Won't face Real Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Jorginho (ribs) is out for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Mikel Arteta, per James Olley of ESPN. "Jorginho is not here. After the incident from the weekend, he hasn't recovered."

Jorginho will miss out on the second leg of the club's UCL bout after he went down with a rib injury over the weekend. He didn't appear in the first leg, so this isn't a major loss, although he is a solid bench option. A timeline for a return is still up in the air.

Jorginho
Arsenal
