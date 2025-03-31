Fantasy Soccer
Joris Chotard headshot

Joris Chotard News: Attempts five shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Chotard recorded five shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus AJ Auxerre.

Before the Montpellier-Auxerre game, Chotard's season high in shots was two. So considering that Chotard logged more than double his previous high, it is safe to say his latest shot tally will likely be an anomaly. Chotard has only one goal this season and two goals since 2019, so him suddenly being an offensive threat would be unprecedented.

Joris Chotard
Montpellier
More Stats & News
